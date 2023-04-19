Wausau flying program gives plane enthusiasts a taste of becoming a pilot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People who want to get a taste of what it’s like to fly an airplane will get the opportunity this spring and summer.

The Wausau Flying Service will hold its Pilot for a Day one weekend a month in April, May, July and August. Attendees will have the opportunity to fly a plane between Wausau and Merrill.

“This program is designed to address the pilot shortage. So young people as young as 14 or 15, if they come with their parents can come to fly on Pilot for a Day. This is how we teach people how to fly, [this might be] the first flight you [encounter], and this is it for most people,” said Wausau Flying Service President John Chmiel.

This course includes a ground school in the morning which focuses on aerodynamics, how to control an airplane in the air and FAA license options.

Flight slots are scheduled every hour during the classes. All attendees must attend the Saturday morning ground school, or they will not be able to fly during their scheduled flight time.

The next Pilot for a Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at Wausau Flying Service. Click here to register. The cost is $115. Wausau Flying Service is located at 725 Woods Pl, Wausau, WI 54403.

