Wausau area students to compete in 50th annual SkillsUSA state conference

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 50th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Madison on April 25 and 26 at the Alliant Energy Center and the Madison Area Technical College.

Students from Colby High School, D.C. Everest High School, Wausau East, and Wausau West High Schools will be competing along with more than 1,800 middle, high school, and college students, over 200 teachers, and more than 300 industry volunteers working in more than 80 competitions.

Students will work against the clock, and each other, proving their expertise in competitions in a wide array of skill sets including areas in creative arts, automotive, and engineering.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 25, with competition set up and event briefings held throughout the day. The State Championships will take place on April 26 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. All contests are conducted under the direction of industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards. The Closing Ceremony, including presentation of awards, will start at 6:30 p.m. The first-place winners will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta.

The public is encouraged to attend, with a $10 entry fee charged for the opening and closing ceremonies, while admission to the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Championships is free.

More than 200 corporations, trade associations, businesses, and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA Wisconsin. Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.

For more information about the SkillsUSA competition, click here.

