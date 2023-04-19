SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Kraig Terpstra is stepping down as the head girls basketball coach. Coach Terpstra has been involved in the program since 1994, and he will leave the program as the winningest coach in its history.

During 18 years as the girls head coach, Coach Terpstra accumulated 255 wins making him the winningest coach in the program’s history. His teams won 7 WVC titles and made 8 Sectional appearances.

He has guided the girls’ teams to conference, regional and sectional championships throughout his tenure as the head coach. Most notably, leading the 2000-2001 team to the WIAA Division 1 State Championship game.

Coach Terpstra stated, “The SPASH Girls’ Basketball program means a lot to me. This was an extremely difficult decision because I have had the pleasure of working with so many great players, coaches and parents over the years. I will miss these interactions. I will miss being part of forming great teams.” He goes on to say, “Thanks to all of you for the help and support you have given me and our players in the past. It is much appreciated, and I will greatly miss working with the upcoming players.”

SPASH Athletics Director, David Hauser said, “I want to thank Coach Terpsta for his efforts, dedication, and service to the Girls Basketball program. He is an incredible coach, an extremely hard worker, and we were fortunate for his time with us. He is a great asset to not only our athletic programs but also to the Stevens Point Area Public School District and the community.”

Coach Tersptra will continue to teach and serve as the head baseball coach in the school district.

“We have begun our search for a new head coach for the 2023-24 school year and season. The next girls basketball coach will continue our strong commitment to athletic excellence and academic aptitude, and will work to continue the success of our girls basketball program and players on and off the field,” added Hauser.

