News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SPASH head girls basketball coach Kraig Terpstra to resign

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The SPASH Athletics Department announced Wednesday that Kraig Terpstra is stepping down as the head girls basketball coach.  Coach Terpstra has been involved in the program since 1994, and he will leave the program as the winningest coach in its history.

During 18 years as the girls head coach, Coach Terpstra accumulated 255 wins making him the winningest coach in the program’s history. His teams won 7 WVC titles and made 8 Sectional appearances.

He has guided the girls’ teams to conference, regional and sectional championships throughout his tenure as the head coach. Most notably, leading the 2000-2001 team to the WIAA Division 1 State Championship game.

Coach Terpstra stated, “The SPASH Girls’ Basketball program means a lot to me.  This was an extremely difficult decision because I have had the pleasure of working with so many great players, coaches and parents over the years. I will miss these interactions. I will miss being part of forming great teams.” He goes on to say, “Thanks to all of you for the help and support you have given me and our players in the past. It is much appreciated, and I will greatly miss working with the upcoming players.”

SPASH Athletics Director, David Hauser said, “I want to thank Coach Terpsta for his efforts, dedication, and service to the Girls Basketball program. He is an incredible coach, an extremely hard worker, and we were fortunate for his time with us. He is a great asset to not only our athletic programs but also to the Stevens Point Area Public School District and the community.”

Coach Tersptra will continue to teach and serve as the head baseball coach in the school district.

“We have begun our search for a new head coach for the 2023-24 school year and season.  The next girls basketball coach will continue our strong commitment to athletic excellence and academic aptitude, and will work to continue the success of our girls basketball program and players on and off the field,” added Hauser.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities say Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, vehicle found abandoned in Shawano County
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Nicholas Meyer, 40
Bond set at $50K for suspect in Stevens Point officer-involved shooting

Latest News

DOT announces delays for lane closures along I-39 in Portage Co.
Bobcat freed from car in Portage County
Bobcat found in grill of car in Portage County
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
DNR, Portage County Deputies free bobcat from car’s front grill
Wood County announces parks will officially open April 28
Dispose of old prescription and OTC meds on Drug Take Back Day this weekend