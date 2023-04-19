News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities say Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances, vehicle found abandoned in Shawano County

Tara Jane Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 128 pounds and has green eyes
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 47-year-old woman believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara Jane Sullivan. Authorities went to her Weston home to return the phone. According to a news release, Sullivan wasn’t home. Deputies discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

That afternoon, off-duty officers of the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano County and saw Sullivan’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.

Sullivan is described as 5 foot 7 inches. She’s 128 pounds and has green eyes. Her hair color is unknown.

Anyone who knows her well or has had contact with her in the past two weeks is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Everest-Metro Police Department and the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

