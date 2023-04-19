Strong winds cause power outages in Wood and Portage counties

(WSAW) - More than 4,000 customers in Wood County and more than 1,000 were without power in Portage County after a brief winter storm and strong wind moved through the area. Many of those outages have now been repaired.

At one point, the majority of outages in Wood County are customers of Water Works & Lighting Commission in Wisconsin Rapids.

A message on its website read:

We are currently experiencing an outage and our line crew is working to restore power. We do not have an estimated timeframe when your power will be restored, but please be assured we are working as quickly and safely as possible. Due to a large call volume, you may experience a long wait time to speak to a customer service representative. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Some of the power outages in Portage County are customers of Wisconsin Public Service. A spokesman told NewsChannel 7 crews are out working to repair the scattered outages.

Matt Cullen said in some cases, crews have found trees that have fallen onto our equipment due to the high winds.

NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist Chad Franzen said wind gusts of more than 50 mph were reported before noon on Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids. Gusts over 40 mph were also reported in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau.

