New nurse-family partnership program helps new mothers through parenting process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nurse-Family Partnership Program is a new program in Marathon County that hopes to help new and soon-to-be mothers through the parenting process by connecting them with trained nurses.

Marathon County has had a similar program in the past. The difference now is that this program is based on 45 years of research.

As many of us know, becoming a parent is hard which is why this program hopes to make the transition a little easier.

“When you have a quality program like Nurse-Family Partnership, it changes the future for the mom and for the child so it’s that two-generation impact that has me really excited about having this program at our department,” said Eileen Eckardt, director of family health & communicable disease for the Marathon County Health Department.

Nurses are assigned to mothers in order to help them have healthy pregnancies and learn sound, motherly traits. The mothers learn everything from breastfeeding to safe sleep techniques, and even nutrition and early child development. Nurses can also recommend childcare and job training.

“Moms and families develop a close relationship with a nurse and the nurse becomes a trusted resource that they can rely on for advice and support,” added Eckardt.

The previous home visiting program used by Marathon County was called Start Right Healthy Families. Now, Marathon County is one of three other counties in western Wisconsin as part of the Western Wisconsin Nurse-Family Partnership Coalition.

“Our previous program ended at 60 days after the baby was born whereas this one goes for up to two years. So it will be great to see them through and help them through that early period of being a new mom,” said Jenny Hsu, public health nurse, Marathon County Health Department.

At the end of the day, Hsu knows it’s about supporting the moms and their new babies. “I love it! It’s great to be able to go out into the community and make a difference and help people. You find that something that’s a small change does make a big impact,” she said.

The services are free, however, there are certain income requirements that need to be met and you do need to live in Marathon County. To sign up, visit the Marathon County Health Department website here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.