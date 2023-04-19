New bill aims to mandate displaying abuse hotlines in Wisconsin schools

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A representative from Nekoosa is proposing a bill to help students who are experiencing abuse or neglect in their lives. It would require all schools in Wisconsin to have a poster displaying a hotline for students to call.

Rep. Scott Krug (R-Wis.) called Assembly Bill 24 a “Good common sense bill.” Both Stevens Point Area School District and D.C. Everest said they’re on board with the bill, adding that as simple as it is, it will provide consistency and another layer of support.

“Students who feel isolated, they feel neglected, they feel abused, they don’t feel like they have an outlet or know where to go with that information they’re just not likely to report it,” said Rep. Scott Krug, Wisconsin Assembly District 72. He said research shows once the information is more apparent, students are more likely to report.

“We strive to make sure there is a trusted adult for every student in our schools,” said Caleb Feidt, Director of Student Services for the Stevens Point Area Public School District.

D.C. Everest Assistant Superintendent of Learning, Jeff Lindell said their district does the same. “Not every student feels comfortable in the circumstances they’re navigating to say to an adult, ‘I need help.”

Lindell said while faculty is trained and ready to help with these issues, students might be more comfortable reporting anonymously.

“They may not know how to access it so by providing that and mandating it. I don’t think it’s a bad thing,” said Feidt.

Right now there is not one centralized hotline, but there are public hotlines available. It’s just a matter of knowing about them. All three remain positive and hopeful about the bill’s future.

“I’m 90% sure they’re not going to have a problem with it because it’s a bipartisan issue in both houses. So I look forward to seeing the governor sign this session,” said Rep. Krug.

Before it even makes it to Governor Tony Evers’s desk though, it has a lot of steps to go through. The first is a public hearing which will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Madison.

