Merrill restaurant to donate portion of sales to families of Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown

Casa Amigos(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant in Merrill will donate a portion of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s profits to the families of two Merrill students.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were last seen together Sunday morning near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Rd in the town of Harrison. Their bodies were found the next day in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander. Investigators said exposure played a role in their deaths.

Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant will donate 20% to both families on those days. In a post on Facebook, the owners explained as parents themselves they are completely heartbroken.

Casa Amigos Mexican Restaurant is located at N2410 State Highway 107 in Merrill.

