Merrill High School is providing grief support after death of 2 students

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School is trying to regain some sense of normalcy after the deaths of Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown and the district is providing grief support to anyone who needs it.

Their bodies were found in an Oneida County forest on Monday. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said exposure to the elements played a part in their deaths because they weren’t dressed for the weather.

“This was a hard day at school yesterday,” said Shannon Murray, superintendent of the Merrill Area Public School District. “Many students are still in a bad place, suffering and sad, having lost a friend, in many cases two friends and so it’s been very, very challenging.”

Students at Merrill High School are grieving the loss of classmates Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.

Merrill High School sent this message to students and families Tuesday:

Dear Merrill High School families,

As you can imagine, today was a difficult day for many of our Merrill High School students and staff members. We were able to offer support through professional counselors, a therapy dog, and spaces for students to talk about the emotions they were experiencing.

Often, when there is a death, everything in a student’s life can feel unpredictable and confusing. For some, school offers a consistent structure and familiarity that can be comforting. Allowing normalcy in the student’s life is an easy way to support them. While a normal day may not be possible for a while, we will do our best to resume our normal schedule and activities at Merrill High School tomorrow. Students that are struggling should continue to seek out support from the student services office.

It can be difficult to know how to support your child at home, please see the attachment for resources that can help guide your discussion and/or provide support.

Parents and students were emailed a list of grief support resources, but the biggest resource the school district wants to provide is a person to talk to.

”We brought in counselors from around our district and from around the area outside our district as well to provide those services. Sometimes it’s just a matter of just a space for kids to get together and talk it out,” said Murray.

The school also provided a space for students to talk amongst themselves and brought in a therapy dog for emotional support.

”And just kind of being very flexible if a student wanted to, you know, get up in the middle of the second hour because they’re having a tough go. We accommodated those kinds of things,” said Murray.

Murray remembers Grefe and Brown when he was the principal at Merrill High School last year. “You know, good young people with bright futures and it’s a tragedy,” said Murray.

Murray adds there was an impromptu gathering in the courtyard to honor the students who lost their lives. The gathering included a moment of silence for Grefe and Brown.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.