DOT announces delays for lane closures along I-39 in Portage Co.

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOT announced that lane closures will now begin May 3 along I-39 as crews install pavement markings.

Motorists will encounter single-lane closures on I-39 northbound from US 10 to the Marathon County line in Portage County. The left lane will be closed from May 3 at 6 a.m. to May 5 at noon. The right lane will be closed May 8 at 6 a.m. to May 10 at noon. All lanes will be open from May 5 at noon to May 8 at 6 am.

Grooved-in centerline and edge line pavement markings are planned to be installed on I-39 northbound including pavement marking at the County DB on and off ramps.

The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

