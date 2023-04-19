Hilight Zone Podcast: Marathons, Psychology, and State Titles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot to unpack with Northland Pines’ Nora Gremban.

Her mom is her coach and she has run nine marathons—something that blows Gremban’s mind. She’s so passionate about psychology and the brain that it supersedes her love for running. Oh, and she’s won the Division 2 State title in the 800 and 1,600 meter races in each of the last two seasons. She’s still a junior.

We unpack all of it in a conversation with Gremban.

