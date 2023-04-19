News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Podcast: Marathons, Psychology, and State Titles

Northland Pines' Nora Gremban.
Northland Pines' Nora Gremban.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot to unpack with Northland Pines’ Nora Gremban.

Her mom is her coach and she has run nine marathons—something that blows Gremban’s mind. She’s so passionate about psychology and the brain that it supersedes her love for running. Oh, and she’s won the Division 2 State title in the 800 and 1,600 meter races in each of the last two seasons. She’s still a junior.

We unpack all of it in a conversation with Gremban.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

