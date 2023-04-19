News and First Alert Weather App
HIGHLIGHTS: Mosinee baseball, D.C. Everest and Antigo softball pick up wins in Tuesday action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest softball and Mosinee baseball pick up conference wins in Tuesday action, while Antigo topped Mosinee softball

D.C. Everest softball remains undefeated after coming back against Wisconsin Rapids. Trailing 2-0 in the 6th inning, The Evergreens scored six runs in the 6th and 7th innings to give them the 6-2 win. The Red Raiders ended the game with the tying run at the plate.

Mosinee baseball thoroughly controlled Lakeland in a doubleheader, sweeping the twin bill. In the second inning, Sawyer Holtz, Cameron Ziebell and Taylor Lemanski each drove in runs in the first game, winning that one 13-3.

Mosinee softball dropped their contest to Antigo. The Red Robins scored in each of the first three innings on their way to a 6-2 victory over their Great Northern Conference rivals.

