News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gresham utility worker of 40 years honored on National Lineman Day

Eddie Gibbs was honored for his service on National Lineman Appreciation Day
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year veteran of Gresham Municipal Utilities was honored on National Lineman Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin says Eddie Gibbs started as a lineman in Gresham right out of high school.

He’s been on the front lines countless times after storms rolled in and power went out.

Despite being “on call” at all hours, Gibbs can’t say enough about his career.

“If you like to be outside, you’re outside all the time. And it’s not the same job every day; it’s always different, you’re doing something different all the time,” Gibbs said.

Forty years in, Gibbs is now preparing to retire later this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Nicholas Meyer, 40
Bond set at $50K for suspect in Stevens Point officer-involved shooting
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

A study from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps found volunteerism across the country...
Study finds volunteering in Wisconsin dropped double digits
Mostly rain and scattered thunderstorms over the next few days, however, a short period of...
First Alert Weather: Periods of wet weather through Friday
- 7 Things You Need to Know 04-19-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 04-19-23
Antigo Softball
HIGHLIGHTS: Mosinee baseball, D.C. Everest and Antigo softball pick up wins in Tuesday action