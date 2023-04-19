Gresham utility worker of 40 years honored on National Lineman Day

GRESHAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year veteran of Gresham Municipal Utilities was honored on National Lineman Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin says Eddie Gibbs started as a lineman in Gresham right out of high school.

He’s been on the front lines countless times after storms rolled in and power went out.

Despite being “on call” at all hours, Gibbs can’t say enough about his career.

“If you like to be outside, you’re outside all the time. And it’s not the same job every day; it’s always different, you’re doing something different all the time,” Gibbs said.

Forty years in, Gibbs is now preparing to retire later this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.