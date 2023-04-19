First Alert Weather: Periods of wet weather through Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep the umbrella handy starting Wednesday and through the end of the work week. Precipitation spreading Wednesday morning, mostly as rain, but some freezing rain, sleet, or snow could mix in for some over North-Central Wisconsin.

Mostly rain and scattered thunderstorms over the next few days, however, a short period of wintry mix is possible Wednesday (WSAW)

Temperatures starting off in the low to mid 30s for much of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday. Precipitation is spreading into the state as a low pressure system gradually pushes towards the Great Lakes region. Rain showers and a possible thunderstorms during the morning commute or mid-morning Wednesday south of HWY 29.

Precipitation arriving this morning, mostly as rain,but some freezing rain, sleet, or snow is possible by mid to late morning. There could be a short window of light icing over Central and Northern Wisconsin. (WSAW)

As rain travels towards North Central, there will be a short window for some icing or light snow accumulations by mid to late morning hours. This will be based on surface temperatures, which will try to hover near freezing point in some locations, causing some rain to switchover to freezing rain or sleet. Areas north along and HWY 29 likely to experiance a mixture of precipitation. Some travel hazardous around lunchtime, however, with the major warm up we saw last week, ground temperatures are a tad too warm to hold accumulations for long.

A short period of ice could accumulate over North Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

A few scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon as precipitation clears off to the northeast. Plan for highs to be cooler, around the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be gusty, around 25-30 mph for much of the day. Expect wind chills around the mid-20s.

Cooler highs Wednesday, with precipitation for much of the day (WSAW)

Warm air flows in overnight through Thursday ahead of a lifting warm front. Low temperatures around the mid-30s. Highs warming into the mid-50s during the daytime. Gusty winds continue for the day. Additional rounds for precipitation will be triggered. Rain and thunderstorms possible before sunrise Thursday morning as the warm front lifts.

Some isolated to scattered thunderstorms before sunrise Thursday (WSAW)

Occasional scattered rain and thunderstorm chances for the late morning and early afternoon hours. As the low tracks off to the east, a cold front swipes in, which will trigger additional rounds for scattered thunderstorms Thursday evening.

Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms late morning early afternoon Thursday (WSAW)

Scattered thunderstorms to continue Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms not expected to be severe. (WSAW)

Highs near 50 Friday, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Cooler air will follow behind the cold front trailing in. Some scattered precipitation is possible during the evening hours Friday, possibly into Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to run below normal for this time of the year for the upcoming weekend. Snowmelt and rain this week will continue to keep local river levels running high.

Light scattered precipitation possible Friday evening (WSAW)

