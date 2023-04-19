First Alert Weather: Periods of wet weather through Friday
Rain and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. A short period of snow, sleet or freezing rain could fall Wednesday morning.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Keep the umbrella handy starting Wednesday and through the end of the work week. Precipitation spreading Wednesday morning, mostly as rain, but some freezing rain, sleet, or snow could mix in for some over North-Central Wisconsin.
Temperatures starting off in the low to mid 30s for much of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday. Precipitation is spreading into the state as a low pressure system gradually pushes towards the Great Lakes region. Rain showers and a possible thunderstorms during the morning commute or mid-morning Wednesday south of HWY 29.
As rain travels towards North Central, there will be a short window for some icing or light snow accumulations by mid to late morning hours. This will be based on surface temperatures, which will try to hover near freezing point in some locations, causing some rain to switchover to freezing rain or sleet. Areas north along and HWY 29 likely to experiance a mixture of precipitation. Some travel hazardous around lunchtime, however, with the major warm up we saw last week, ground temperatures are a tad too warm to hold accumulations for long.
A few scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon as precipitation clears off to the northeast. Plan for highs to be cooler, around the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be gusty, around 25-30 mph for much of the day. Expect wind chills around the mid-20s.
Warm air flows in overnight through Thursday ahead of a lifting warm front. Low temperatures around the mid-30s. Highs warming into the mid-50s during the daytime. Gusty winds continue for the day. Additional rounds for precipitation will be triggered. Rain and thunderstorms possible before sunrise Thursday morning as the warm front lifts.
Occasional scattered rain and thunderstorm chances for the late morning and early afternoon hours. As the low tracks off to the east, a cold front swipes in, which will trigger additional rounds for scattered thunderstorms Thursday evening.
Highs near 50 Friday, with gusty winds up to 30 mph. Cooler air will follow behind the cold front trailing in. Some scattered precipitation is possible during the evening hours Friday, possibly into Saturday morning. Temperatures will continue to run below normal for this time of the year for the upcoming weekend. Snowmelt and rain this week will continue to keep local river levels running high.
