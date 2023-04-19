News and First Alert Weather App
DNR, Portage County Deputies free bobcat from car’s front grill

Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18
Bobcat discovered in car's grill in Portage County on April 18(Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - “I have a bobcat in my car.”

Likely words a dispatcher in Portage County never expected to hear in their career. But that was indeed a legitimate call for help Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said three deputies responded to the location to investigate.

“As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman. As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out and in his truck and returned it to the wild,” Sheriff Lukas explained.

