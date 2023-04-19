Dispose of old prescription and OTC meds on Drug Take Back Day this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice along with medical centers across the state are asking people to bring in their prescription, over-the-counter, and other drugs to drop-off sites on April 22 for Drug Take Back Day.

Last October, the U.S. DEA removed over 640,000 pounds of unneeded medication from nearly 5,000 Drug Take Back Day collection sites across the nation. The DEA has removed almost 17 million pounds of unused prescription medications since the initiative began over a decade ago.

Drug Take Back Days occur biannually, with the first one this year falling on this Saturday. “It’s a day for people to get rid of old, unused, or unwanted medications safely and conveniently. It’s also a time to raise awareness and educate everybody about the risks of keeping their old medications,” said Andrea Modlin, Aspirus Pharmacy resident.

“Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”

Too often these medications find their way into the wrong hands, leading to drug addiction, accidental poisoning, overdose, or abuse. Modlin added, “It’s important to dispose of old drugs properly and one way to do that is to drop them off at a medication drop-box.”

All you need to do is gather any medications you no longer need, remove or cover up the prescription or personal information, and put them in a zip-top bag.

What’s allowed: Prescription medications (controlled and non-controlled), over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications.

What’s not: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc...), and household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).

Find a medication dropbox near you in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and dispose your bag of medications. Aspirus has drop-boxes located at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Aspirus Medford Hospital, but there are others located throughout the United States.

It’s okay if you can’t make it on Drug Take Back Day. Drugs can be disposed of anytime throughout the year.

To learn more about safe medication disposal and all available options, visit doseofrealitywi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.