News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Construction begins on former Wausau mall area

The area will feature apartments, restaurants and retail spaces, a children's museum, and new streets
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an exciting and noisy week for downtown Wausau as construction has started where the old Wausau Center Mall used to sit. The plan is to have brand-new apartments, restaurants, and retail space there.

There will also be a new children’s museum and new streets.

“There’s a lot of excitement, lot of things happening right down here,” said Dave Eckmann, president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Chunks of the old mall‘s nostalgic floor are being taken out, but what’s old and no longer useable will be made new since they can pulverize and reuse the concrete in other ways. Trucks began moving large cement chunks on Monday. Eckmann said the cap that has been sitting on top of the project has been removed and the infrastructure is ready.

The next and long-term step of development for the Foundry on 3rd is the empty lot will become two five-story buildings with 152 units each along with retail and restaurant spaces below. For the shorter term though, it just means noisy construction downtown.

Eckmann said last week that everyone is still welcome downtown. There are fences to keep the zone safe. He said you’ll be able to see the progress while still taking in what downtown has to offer and added that the construction shouldn’t hurt local businesses.

“We’re going to do the best we can to manage the dust and the traffic here, said Eckmann. “We will work overtime, rigorously to make sure we don’t interrupt commerce. Why this is so important is this will be a magnetic place for people who want to get out of their homes in the suburbs and move downtown or for young professionals who want to live downtown.”

Eckmann believes the refresh will make downtown Wausau a ‘dynamic social place’ drawing people into Wausau’s heart with the goal to have the first Foundry on 3rd doors open by early fall of 2024.

You can follow the progress at downtownrefresh.com

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Search underway for teens in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks public to not interfere with search for missing teens
Parker's interest in the sun and motivation to save money influenced his decision to go solar.
Wausau family opts for solar energy to power three-bedroom home

Latest News

Enjoy the weather Tuesday, because wet weather returns mid-work week
First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, rainy later in the week
The area will feature apartments, restaurants and retail spaces, a children's museum, and new...
Construction begins at site of former Wausau Center Mall
Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to flooding
Nicholas Meyer is charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and...
Bond has been set at $50K for man accused of shooting at Stevens Point police