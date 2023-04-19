Construction begins on former Wausau mall area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an exciting and noisy week for downtown Wausau as construction has started where the old Wausau Center Mall used to sit. The plan is to have brand-new apartments, restaurants, and retail space there.

There will also be a new children’s museum and new streets.

“There’s a lot of excitement, lot of things happening right down here,” said Dave Eckmann, president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

Chunks of the old mall‘s nostalgic floor are being taken out, but what’s old and no longer useable will be made new since they can pulverize and reuse the concrete in other ways. Trucks began moving large cement chunks on Monday. Eckmann said the cap that has been sitting on top of the project has been removed and the infrastructure is ready.

The next and long-term step of development for the Foundry on 3rd is the empty lot will become two five-story buildings with 152 units each along with retail and restaurant spaces below. For the shorter term though, it just means noisy construction downtown.

Eckmann said last week that everyone is still welcome downtown. There are fences to keep the zone safe. He said you’ll be able to see the progress while still taking in what downtown has to offer and added that the construction shouldn’t hurt local businesses.

“We’re going to do the best we can to manage the dust and the traffic here, said Eckmann. “We will work overtime, rigorously to make sure we don’t interrupt commerce. Why this is so important is this will be a magnetic place for people who want to get out of their homes in the suburbs and move downtown or for young professionals who want to live downtown.”

Eckmann believes the refresh will make downtown Wausau a ‘dynamic social place’ drawing people into Wausau’s heart with the goal to have the first Foundry on 3rd doors open by early fall of 2024.

You can follow the progress at downtownrefresh.com

