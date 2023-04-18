Volunteers play critical role in Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are needed for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Wausau.

April is volunteer month. It’s a time to highlight volunteers who make a difference in the community. Two of those volunteers are from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Wausau. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is not too early or too late to sign up to volunteer for the event.

“It is so amazing getting to see all the community engagement when they come together. It’s heartwarming and it’s just emotional. They do an opening ceremony on the walk day where they represent all the different flowers. And this year, my daughter Palmer Richter will be representing the white flower, which is a promise to find a cure for the future to hopefully one day never have Alzheimer’s and it’s just so empowering to see everybody come together and support each other and their families and be there,” says Hope Richter Volunteer for Walk to End Alzheimer’s Wausau.

Volunteer days can look different for everyone. One volunteer says part of the commitment is monthly meetings.

“We just discuss where we need to be for the Alzheimer’s walk. That’ll be in September and then just planning for the walk itself. It’s just a bunch of setup, advertising so the community and public of Wausau know where to be, and when it starts and what it’s for,” says Michaela Block.

If you would like to volunteer for the event, you can contact Manager Lisa Berry at llberry@alz.org. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Wausau will take place at Marathon Park Shelter #5. Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

