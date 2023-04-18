News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida Co. officials have confirmed two people found dead

(WABI)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A detective with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has just announced crews have found two people dead near the area where officials have been searching for the two missing teens from Merrill. However, they did not say if the bodies are Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.

They will provide further information when it comes in.

This is a developing story.

