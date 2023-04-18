First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, rainy later in the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dry and quiet weather Tuesday won’t hang around in the forecast for long this week. Next weather maker arrives Wednesday and Thursday, bringing rain showers and occasional thunderstorms. Possible for a mixture of sleet or freezing rain in portions of North Central Wisconsin Wednesday.

Enjoy the weather Tuesday, because wet weather returns mid-work week (WSAW)

Slightly breezy Tuesday morning with skies starting off as a sun and cloud mixture. Clouds gradually clearing for the afternoon with highs warming around the mid to upper 40s. Not as breezy for the afternoon, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds return overnight heading into Wednesday with a low temperatures near 30.

High temperatures Tuesday upper 40s with lots of sunshine (WSAW)

A low pressure system begins to track towards the Great Lakes Wednesday and Thursday. A warm front approaches Wednesday morning with the traveling low, which will trigger isolated to scattered precipitation over North Central Wisconsin. Rain showers and a possible thunderstorms during the morning commute or mid-morning Wednesday south of HWY 29.

A mixture of precipitation to move in Wednesday morning (WSAW)

As rain travels further north, temperatures will hover near freezing point, which can cause rain to switchover to freezing rain or sleet for areas mainly north of HWY 29 by the late morning or early afternoon hours. This could cause some travel hazardous around lunchtime, however, with the major warm up we saw last week, ground temperatures are a tad too warm to hold accumulations for long. Any remaining precipitation by the afternoon should quickly clear off the northeast. Plan for highs to be cooler, around the mid to upper 30s.

Mixture of precipitation clears the region Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Temperatures warm Wednesday night into Thursday as the warm front flows warmer air through the state. Low temperatures around the mid-30s. Highs warming into the mid-50s during the daytime. However, additional rounds for precipitation will be triggered. Rain and thunderstorms possible before sunrise Thursday morning, then occasional scattered rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the daytime.

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms moving in Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Thunderstorms to move in early Thursday morning (WSAW)

Scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening (WSAW)

Snowmelt and rain this week will continue to keep local river levels running high. There is a chance for light rain and snow in portions of the state Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will continue to run below normal for this time of the year for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.