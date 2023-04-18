News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR announces new green tier charter for climate action

(Source: CNN)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Tuesday that DNR Secretary Adam Payne signed the new Green Tier Charter for Climate Action to create a collaborative network for participating organizations to move the needle on climate action in their own backyard.

The launch of the charter also commemorates the 53rd year of Earth Day, underscoring Wisconsin’s dedication and leadership in protecting our natural resources.

Green Tier is a voluntary program that empowers and provides credible recognition to Wisconsin organizations that are on the path to sustainability, aligning business objectives with environmental stewardship. Green Tier provides a framework, including goals and responsibilities for organizations, supply chains, industry sectors, or other groups to work collaboratively towards shared environmental interests.

This charter was developed with representatives from business and industry, non-governmental organizations, and local governments to leverage actions of climate leaders working together on Wisconsin’s resiliency.

There are membership options available to all Wisconsin organizations wanting to join the charter, including a track for those who commit to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions as well as participate in a project, another track for those who want to bring technical support to ongoing efforts and finally a track for those that want to collaborate to help make the charter successful.

The first signatories of the charter will include:

Participants

  • Curbwise LLC
  • Environmental Compliance Systems, Inc
  • FreMarq Innovations
  • Waupaca Foundry

Partners

  • EPA Region 5
  • Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance
  • The Wildlife Habitat Council
  • Wisconsin Clean Cities
  • Wisconsin’s Green Fire

Collaborators

  • Ciranda
  • Wisconsin DNR
  • Wisconsin Emergency Management

For more information on how to join, visit the DNR’s Green Tier Charter for Climate Action webpage.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Press conference to be held Tuesday following Oneida County deaths investigation
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Students share frustrations, concerns for missing Lincoln Co. teens
Search underway for teens in Lincoln County
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks public to not interfere with search for missing teens
Parker's interest in the sun and motivation to save money influenced his decision to go solar.
Wausau family opts for solar energy to power three-bedroom home
Breaking news
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project

Latest News

Enjoy the weather Tuesday, because wet weather returns mid-work week
First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, rainy later in the week
Wisconsin Rapids named Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation
Mayor Mike Wiza and Kent Hall
Stevens Point wins 14th straight Bird City Wisconsin Award
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski, second from right, is helped off the ice by Mason Marchment and...
Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild