DNR announces new green tier charter for climate action

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Tuesday that DNR Secretary Adam Payne signed the new Green Tier Charter for Climate Action to create a collaborative network for participating organizations to move the needle on climate action in their own backyard.

The launch of the charter also commemorates the 53rd year of Earth Day, underscoring Wisconsin’s dedication and leadership in protecting our natural resources.

Green Tier is a voluntary program that empowers and provides credible recognition to Wisconsin organizations that are on the path to sustainability, aligning business objectives with environmental stewardship. Green Tier provides a framework, including goals and responsibilities for organizations, supply chains, industry sectors, or other groups to work collaboratively towards shared environmental interests.

This charter was developed with representatives from business and industry, non-governmental organizations, and local governments to leverage actions of climate leaders working together on Wisconsin’s resiliency.

There are membership options available to all Wisconsin organizations wanting to join the charter, including a track for those who commit to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions as well as participate in a project, another track for those who want to bring technical support to ongoing efforts and finally a track for those that want to collaborate to help make the charter successful.

The first signatories of the charter will include:

Participants

Curbwise LLC

Environmental Compliance Systems, Inc

FreMarq Innovations

Waupaca Foundry

Partners

EPA Region 5

Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance

The Wildlife Habitat Council

Wisconsin Clean Cities

Wisconsin’s Green Fire

Collaborators

Ciranda

Wisconsin DNR

Wisconsin Emergency Management

For more information on how to join, visit the DNR’s Green Tier Charter for Climate Action webpage.

