Bond set at $50K for suspect in Stevens Point officer-involved shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a 40-year-old man accused of firing several rounds at police during an investigation.

Nicholas Meyer is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on April 7 Stevens Point Police were called to the 900 block of Fifth Avenue for a report of a suspicious person outside a home. It happened around 3 a.m. According to court documents, Meyer was located in a garage near the 900 block of Bukolt Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer told Meyer to exit the garage. Two officers said they then noticed a person in the doorway. Meyer is accused of firing his gun. Officers returned fire. He eventually surrendered and was taken to a Wausau hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso.

During an interview at the hospital, Meyer said that he went to the garage service door and fired the revolver toward the officers. He said he was defending himself, and said that he believed it was a “kill or be killed” situation. He said that he believed officers were going to kill him. He also said none of the officers pointed their weapons at him before he fired at them.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The officers involved had been placed on administrative assignment.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

