Wausau family opts for solar energy to power three-bedroom home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From the moment Dane Parker and his wife moved into their Wausau home, they embarked on a new journey to conserve energy.

A decision they were positive in making.

“Technology in regards to solar has just become so advanced in these past years,” said Dane Parker, a Wausau resident. “So I felt quite confident I making the right step and a good choice.”

When making their decision, Parker said he was thinking green.

“Just always been interested in the power of the sun and the ability to create energy from it, or use it for something productive,” said Parker. “So first started out with a passive solar home and now ended up with direct solar.”

While Parker enjoys the green of nature, the idea of saving some other green was pivotal.

“Kind of neutralize the expenses, I’m creeping up on retirement,” he said. “My wife and I are thinking ahead on how we can reduce our bills moving into the future.”

No matter how mother nature plays her games, the solar panels have become a helpful investment.

“It’s working even on a cloudy day, it works to some degree,” Parker said. “On a hazy day a little bit more, on a pure sunny day it’s working at its best.”

Parker said his biggest piece of advice for others is to shop around when looking for solar panels. With that, Parker saved over $10,000 by seeking a second opinion and purchasing from a company in Green Bay.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.