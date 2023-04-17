News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau area Jiffy Lubes to offer 50% off oil changes to local heroes

Jiffy Lube Multicare
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jiffy Lube service centers in the Wausau area invite all military, veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare workers to their locations on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, for a special 50% off any oil change service.

The special promotion is valid at the Jiffy Lube of Wausau located at 152460 Valley Inn Way and the Jiffy Lube of Plover located at 1225 Commons Circle.

“We appreciate our Hometown Heroes and their commitment to caring for our community,” said Steve Isom, executive vice president of Stonebriar Auto Services. “We are here for you. Thank you for being there for us!”

Both locations also offer 25% off any oil change every day for active, retired, and veteran military members. Jiffy Lube’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, and all valid locations, click here.

