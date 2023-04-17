News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Searches underway in Lincoln and Oneida counties for 2 missing teens
A First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for heavy snowfall and hazardous travel...
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Wilds Instincts take in bear cubs
Wild Instincts rescues 5 bear cubs

Latest News

FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant rocket in Texas
Banking trojan attacks doubled in 2022
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information