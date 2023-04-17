News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Searches underway in Lincoln and Oneida counties for 2 missing teens
A First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for heavy snowfall and hazardous travel...
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
Wilds Instincts take in bear cubs
Wild Instincts rescues 5 bear cubs

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a press...
Former cardinal faces new sexual charge in Wisconsin
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap