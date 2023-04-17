Pet Project: Meet Rex and Remi

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rex and Remi are two adorable Mini Rex bunnies at the Humane Society of Marathon County searching for their forever home.

They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They can be a little cautious at first but they really come around and enjoy the attention. They will do good with children and other animals in the home as long as their space is respected.

To adopt Rex or Remi or to look at other animals available at HSMC visit CatsnDogs.org. The Humane Society of Marathon County is located at 7001 Packer Dr., Wausau, WI 54401.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.