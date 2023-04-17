News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pet Project: Meet Rex and Remi

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rex and Remi are two adorable Mini Rex bunnies at the Humane Society of Marathon County searching for their forever home.

They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They can be a little cautious at first but they really come around and enjoy the attention. They will do good with children and other animals in the home as long as their space is respected.

To adopt Rex or Remi or to look at other animals available at HSMC visit CatsnDogs.org. The Humane Society of Marathon County is located at 7001 Packer Dr., Wausau, WI 54401.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing children-Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown
Searches underway in Lincoln and Oneida counties for 2 missing teens
A First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning for heavy snowfall and hazardous travel...
First Alert Weather Day through Monday morning
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
The class included 12 individuals and nine teams.
SPASH inducts 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class

Latest News

Pet Project: Rex and Remi (Bonded Rabbit Pair)
Pet Project: Rex and Remi (Bonded Rabbit Pair)
Merry at Humane Society of Marathon County
Pet Project: Meet Merry
Merry is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County
Pet Project: Meet Merry
Tiger is a 10-year-old cat that was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County due to...
Pet Project: Meet Tiger