Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau to hold Earth Day events this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - April marks Earth Day and Volunteer Appreciation Month, both of which are important events at Monk Botanical Gardens. More than 125 volunteers dedicated over 2,200 hours to the Gardens in 2022 and helped to create a community space filled with beautiful gardens, lively events, and educational opportunities.

The Gardens is celebrating Earth Day this month with two featured events. If you have spring fever and are ready to get outdoors, join other volunteers for the Earth Day Spring Cleanup on April 21, or bring your friends or family to the Earth Day Extravaganza on April 22.

Earth Day Spring Cleanup is from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. There is a lot to do in the spring and the Gardens is hoping for some extra help. Tasks may include activities like litter cleanup, raking, mulching, or building cleanup.

The Gardens also recognizes a Volunteer of the Year annually. For 2022, the organization decided to bestow the honor on three individuals; Nancy Cedar and Mike and Jane Blick. A video of fellow volunteers recognizing Nancy, Mike, and Jane can be found on Monk Botanical Gardens’ YouTube channel.

Earth Day Extravaganza is a free, family-friendly event with no pre-registration required. Take photos of your group completing each task, upload them to social media, tag the Gardens, and show them to the staff to win a prize. Learn more about this event at https://monkgardens.org/events/special-events/#earthday.

As warmer weather approaches, volunteer opportunities will be more frequent. If you are interested in volunteering at the Gardens throughout the year, consider attending the annual Kickoff Volunteer Orientation on May 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and note that an RSVP is required.

Click here to learn more about volunteering, the new Scout Volunteer Days at the Gardens, or to sign up for the Earth Day Spring Cleanup.

If you have any questions, visit info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.