Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asks public to not interfere with search for missing teens

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the public is hampering search efforts for two teens. Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown,16, were last seen together near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the town of Harrison around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. That location is halfway between Tomahawk and Pelican Lake in Gleason. It’s also 15 minutes south of Rhinelander.

A message on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office facebook page reads:

We appreciate everyone’s thoughts, prayers, willingness to help, etc…

However…

PLEASE…stay away from this area FOR RIGHT NOW.

There is a coordinated and organized effort between our office and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with numerous other agencies that has been mobilized. The MAJOR…and we can’t stress this enough…the MAJOR problem we are currently encountering is groups of people freelancing on search efforts. Currently there are several of their vehicles stuck on the roads and trails that our equipment now cannot access.

Additionally, we have air resources that are coordinating a search effort. If there are unknown people, and especially unknown numbers of them, that are out walking through the woods and doing their own searches, those air resources cannot differentiate between which FLIR images are of interest, or which ones are out searching. At that point, we then have to redistribute our resources to clear every one of those potential targets.

We also respectfully request that everyone please, please save your Facebook comments for if you have actionable information. It is extremely difficult for us to weed through other comments and questions in search of ones that might need immediate attention.

Lastly, at the point where a ground search is our most useful tool, and in the event we need more people, we will put out a request for volunteers at that time.

Thank you for your cooperation.

