Law enforcement searching in two counties for missing teens

TOWN OF HARRISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement from Lincoln and Oneida counties are looking for two missing teens last seen Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office told NewsChannel 7 that the 17-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl were last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving from a house in the Town of Harrison in Lincoln County.

The 17-year-old boy was last seen wearing a gray tank top and sweatpants, while the girl was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

While the teens were last seen in Lincoln County, investigators are searching primarily in Oneida County on Shingle Mill Road. Shingle Mill Road is off Highway 17 just south of Gleason.

If you have seen the two teens or know where they are, please call the Lincoln or Oneida County Sheriff’s Offices.

Lincoln County Sheriff: (715) 536-6272

Oneida County Sheriff: (715) 361-5180

Investigators are not releasing the names of the teens or any other details. This is a developing story, stay with NewsChannel 7 online and on air for details as they become available.

