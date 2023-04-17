The final day of trivia has people hungry and anxious to win

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday marked the third and final day of the world’s largest trivia contest hosted by 90FM in Stevens Point.

The 54-hour marathon trivia weekend always brings in a big crowd for Stevens Point. For the most dedicated players, there is no time to waste, even for food.

“In-dining sales were down a hair, but the call-in orders and take-out orders were up. The use of Door Dash is helpful this year. The Door Dash seem like they were up,” said Graffiti’s Sports Pub owner Troy Hojnacki.

The question during trivia isn’t just basic knowledge. They like to tie in a local aspect to it all and give shoutouts to Stevens Point businesses.

“They’ve had running questions that involved Grafitti and things like that when Oz was running it back in the day so that always made it kind of exciting to see people running around looking for the trivia question around the building,” said Hojnacki.

When people need an escape from trivia the bars are always open to those who need to relax.

“After kitchen hours at about 12:30 - 1:00 am. in the morning those who get a little cabin fever if you want to say that and they need to venture out, so they actually come down. There were a bunch of groups last night that came in all wearing their matching T-shirts and different items like that,” said Hojnacki.

But there’s no relaxation for those running the event. For UW Stevens Point Freshman Beth Willner this is her first time taking on the challenge.

“It was really scary. I know like coming up to trivia weekend like it was really intimidating and they kind of explained what was going on, but like you really didn’t get the full picture because you didn’t really know what to expect, so it was definitely a lot more crazier than I thought it was going to be, " said Beth Willner.

One trivia team is answering questions all the way in Australia. Trivia will end around midnight Monday.

