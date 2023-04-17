CWD detected in wild deer in Winnebago County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A wild deer from Winnebago County tested positive for chronic wasting disease. A 3-year-old doe that was reported to be sick was put down by a sheriff’s deputy and tested.

It’s the first case of CWD in Winnebago County.

The deer was found in the town of Nepeuskun, within 10 miles of Winnebago County’s borders with Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Waushara counties.

The DNR and Winnebago County Deer Advisory Council will hold a meeting on April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Omro Town Hall, 4205 Rivermoor Rd., to provide information about CWD. They’ll discuss local testing efforts and disease surveillance options that are being considered.

State law will require a baiting and feeding ban in Winnebago County for three years and, because of their proximity, a ban in Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Waushara counties for two years. Those counties have already had bans in place.

CWD infects the nervous systems of deer, moose, elk, and reindeer and caribou. It’s fatal and can spread to other deer through direct contact or by any feces, urine, blood or saliva an infected deer leaves behind.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.