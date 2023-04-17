News and First Alert Weather App
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
By Treasure Roberts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) – A boat captain is dead and a passenger has sustained minor injuries after Florida officials said a boat was believed to have been struck by lightning Sunday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the man killed was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong.

Authorities said Strong’s boat was on the Indian River at Pineda Causeway when first responders received a call about a vessel that was struck by lightning.

Officials blocked a boat ramp leading to the Pineda Causeway during an investigation into the possible lightning strike. They also used pickup trucks to pull a boat out of the water.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a boating accident.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

