AMBER alerts and the criteria needed before law enforcement can issue one

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people have been left wondering why an AMBER Alert has not been declared for the missing teens in Lincoln County.

The reason for one not being issued is there are very specific criteria that need to be met first. In simple terms, this case does not fit them.

There is a qualifying factor in that both people are 17 or younger, but they also must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death and at this point, it is unclear if that is the case. Additionally, law enforcement needs to have enough of a description of the missing person, the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle in order to issue an AMBER Alert, and believe immediate broadcast of the alert will help locate them.

Law enforcement also has to have a reason to believe they’ve been abducted.

“In this case, we know that they’re missing and we believe they’ve walked away from somewhere, but we don’t know that they are in any kind of a vehicle and we just, at this point, we can’t put out anything to believe that they’re not in that immediate area we’re searching,” said Captain Terri Hook, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is using ATVs, drones, and planes to try to look for the teens. The incident commander in charge of the search is coordinating all of the available resources. Experts believe the fresh snowfall could help in the search in helping to identify potential footprints.

What doesn’t help is having too many footprints to track. Spreading resources and people searching too thin and in multiple directions will likely do more harm to the investigation and slow down the search efforts.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday advising people to let law enforcement conduct the searches for now, and they will let people know if and when they will require more assistance.

