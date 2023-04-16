News and First Alert Weather App
Wild Instincts rescues five bear cubs

Wilds Instincts take in bear cubs
Wilds Instincts take in bear cubs(wsaw)
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wild Instincts is back at it again. This time the wildlife rehabilitation center has taken in five abandoned bear cubs.

The cubs were saved with the help of rescue and transport drivers who picked up the cubs and took them to the animal rehab facility.

Wild Instincts in Rhinelander now has five bear cubs in their wildlife inventory.

”The first cub we had come in, somebody just saw it running across the field. they thought it was a little dog,” said Mark naniot, the director of rehabilitation, Wild Instincts. “We ended up getting a couple of more that ended up being abandoned themselves as well.”

The director of the wildlife rehabilitation center said the baby bears were small and hungry when they came in.

”Most of them are born in the middle of January and so they are all roughly within two to three weeks of age of each other,” said Naniot.

Right now, the cubs are being sheltered in a shared room before they are moved outdoors.

”Then we’ve got an enclosure outside, kind of a mid-sized enclosure. That one is 50 by 12. So that will be they’re next stop for outside for about 2 weeks or so, then we’ll put them in our large bear enclosure,” said Naniot.

The cubs are fed formula and protein-rich foods with little to no human contact.

”It’s very limited time that we spend in that enclosure. They’re in a little den box. They don’t see us. We go in, clean quick, put in fresh food, get out,” said Naniot.

The cubs will be released after bear season in October.

”So at that point, most of them will have already stopped eating so they’re very big and fat and they’re just ready to find a place to go to sleep. so then we release after that point,” said Naniot.

