‘Trivia 53′ provides family fun this weekend contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - “Chipmunks Download” is a die-hard group of trivia-goers that have participated in trivia weekend together for 8 years.

Though they’re experienced, the pressure of the contest remains the same.

“It is that adrenaline rush of trying to search for everything in that short amount of time and checking in with everybody,” said Tricia LaCroix, Trivia Participant. “A question’s over and you get to breathe for a second, and then you’re right back at it.”

When answering questions for 54 straight hours, it requires excellent strategy and collaboration.

“Part of it is knowing each other for so long and knowing this person is really good with sports questions, this person is really good with music questions, and so we can really bounce ideas off each other,” said LaCroix. “And if someone’s taking a nap and we really need a question, we’re gonna come up and get ya.”

While trivia weekend may be a competition, their primary goal is to have great family fun.

“I think the most important thing is getting back together with friends and family and just having that yearly ritual,” said LaCroix. “It also helps that some of us are competitive, so we’ll stay up longer and push through. But the most important thing is just like spending time together and having that one thing that we can all always count on and enjoy.”

All while shaping the trivia-goers of tomorrow.

“We’ve been talking about when everybody starts having kids, like when is the age that they can be around trivia,” said LaCroix. “And then okay we’ll hopefully they’ll get used to it.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.