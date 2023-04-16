News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SPASH inducts 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The class is the first to be inducted in three years
The class included 12 individuals and nine teams.
The class included 12 individuals and nine teams.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in three years, Stevens Point Area Senior High School welcomed in a new class into their Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday. In all, 12 individuals, nine teams, one coach and one supporter were inducted.

Here is the list of the full 2023 SPASH Athletic Hall of Fame class:

Teams:

1949 Wrestling State Champions

1949 Football Undefeated Champions

1951 Football Undefeated Champions

1955 Boys Track State Champions

1981 Boys Cross Country StateChampions

1983 Boys Cross Country State Champions

1985 Boys Cross Country State Champions

1981 Boys Golf State Champions

1983  Boys Golf State Champions

Individuals:

Clifford “Cliff” Mancheski Class of 1949

Robert “Ducky” Mau Class of 1951

Jerry Miller Class of 1951

Eugene “Butch”  Sorenson Class of 1951

Henry Yetter Class of 1951

Loren Giese Class of 1952

Bob Razner Class of 1952

Ann Okonek Class of 1975

Carla Wasniewski Class of 1979

Ross Kolodziej Class of 1996

Janel McCarville Class of 2001

Ben Provisor Class of 2009

Coaches:

Dean Calhoun-Gymnastics

Friends & Supporters of SPASH Athletics:

Paul Mirman

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
David Genrich
Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire

Latest News

Caden Weinfurter takes a cut for Auburndale in their 8-3 win over Edgar.
Wausau West baseball tops East, Auburndale baseball and softball sweep Edgar
Trent Van Ess celebrates a third inning home run with Mason Weckler.
UWSP splits doubleheader with UW-Whitewater in home opener
Dee and Jimmy Haslam
Cleveland Browns owners now co-owners of Milwaukee Bucks
D.C. Everest Softball
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest picks up wins in three sports, Athens baseball tops Newman