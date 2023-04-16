SPASH inducts 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in three years, Stevens Point Area Senior High School welcomed in a new class into their Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday. In all, 12 individuals, nine teams, one coach and one supporter were inducted.

Here is the list of the full 2023 SPASH Athletic Hall of Fame class:

Teams:

1949 Wrestling State Champions

1949 Football Undefeated Champions

1951 Football Undefeated Champions

1955 Boys Track State Champions

1981 Boys Cross Country StateChampions

1983 Boys Cross Country State Champions

1985 Boys Cross Country State Champions

1981 Boys Golf State Champions

1983 Boys Golf State Champions

Individuals:

Clifford “Cliff” Mancheski Class of 1949

Robert “Ducky” Mau Class of 1951

Jerry Miller Class of 1951

Eugene “Butch” Sorenson Class of 1951

Henry Yetter Class of 1951

Loren Giese Class of 1952

Bob Razner Class of 1952

Ann Okonek Class of 1975

Carla Wasniewski Class of 1979

Ross Kolodziej Class of 1996

Janel McCarville Class of 2001

Ben Provisor Class of 2009

Coaches:

Dean Calhoun-Gymnastics

Friends & Supporters of SPASH Athletics:

Paul Mirman

