SPASH inducts 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class
The class is the first to be inducted in three years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in three years, Stevens Point Area Senior High School welcomed in a new class into their Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday. In all, 12 individuals, nine teams, one coach and one supporter were inducted.
Here is the list of the full 2023 SPASH Athletic Hall of Fame class:
Teams:
1949 Wrestling State Champions
1949 Football Undefeated Champions
1951 Football Undefeated Champions
1955 Boys Track State Champions
1981 Boys Cross Country StateChampions
1983 Boys Cross Country State Champions
1985 Boys Cross Country State Champions
1981 Boys Golf State Champions
1983 Boys Golf State Champions
Individuals:
Clifford “Cliff” Mancheski Class of 1949
Robert “Ducky” Mau Class of 1951
Jerry Miller Class of 1951
Eugene “Butch” Sorenson Class of 1951
Henry Yetter Class of 1951
Loren Giese Class of 1952
Bob Razner Class of 1952
Ann Okonek Class of 1975
Carla Wasniewski Class of 1979
Ross Kolodziej Class of 1996
Janel McCarville Class of 2001
Ben Provisor Class of 2009
Coaches:
Dean Calhoun-Gymnastics
Friends & Supporters of SPASH Athletics:
Paul Mirman
