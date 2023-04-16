News and First Alert Weather App
4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

Four people are dead and multiple others are injured following a shooting in Alabama.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

