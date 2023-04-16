Hundreds attend funeral service officers killed in the line of duty

CAMERON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Cameron High School was full of officers, loved ones, and friends of two Barron County officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. They were shot and killed on duty one week ago. For those who spoke on Saturday, it was not easy.

“Through heroism, they showed we will get through this. I was blessed with the privilege of leading Hunter, and I was gifted with a friendship from Emily,” said Chief Adam Steffen of Cameron Police Department.

Audrey Scheel had three words to describe her brother.

“Confident, strong and fearless. When I think about Hunter, picture him in my mind, I see his contagious smile. The smile that Hunter gave to anyone he met along the way,” said Audrey Scheel.

When Mike Breidenbach spoke about his sister, he wanted people to know how much she meant to him and to all those at Cameron High School.

“To say Emily was bigger than life doesn’t feel like it does her justice. I think it’s more appropriate to say, to say Emily was life,” said Mike Breidenbach.

When the Mayor of Chetek Jeff Martin spoke, he was talking to a room of officers and expressed his gratitude for what they do every day.

“Evil is not a philosophical concept. It’s real. You know that. You know that better than we do and as long as there is evil, we’re gonna need people like you to put on the badge,” said Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin.

After the funeral followed a procession. Officers drove 12.4 miles around areas in Chetek. Two memorial funds have been created in their honor. For Emily Breidenbach, you can donate money at the Sterling Bank in Chetek. For Hunter Scheel, you can donate money at the Sterling Bank of Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.