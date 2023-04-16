News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hundreds attend funeral service officers killed in the line of duty

Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.
Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.(WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Saturday, Cameron High School was full of officers, loved ones, and friends of two Barron County officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel. They were shot and killed on duty one week ago. For those who spoke on Saturday, it was not easy.

“Through heroism, they showed we will get through this. I was blessed with the privilege of leading Hunter, and I was gifted with a friendship from Emily,” said Chief Adam Steffen of Cameron Police Department.

Audrey Scheel had three words to describe her brother.

“Confident, strong and fearless. When I think about Hunter, picture him in my mind, I see his contagious smile. The smile that Hunter gave to anyone he met along the way,” said Audrey Scheel.

When Mike Breidenbach spoke about his sister, he wanted people to know how much she meant to him and to all those at Cameron High School.

“To say Emily was bigger than life doesn’t feel like it does her justice. I think it’s more appropriate to say, to say Emily was life,” said Mike Breidenbach.

When the Mayor of Chetek Jeff Martin spoke, he was talking to a room of officers and expressed his gratitude for what they do every day.

“Evil is not a philosophical concept. It’s real. You know that. You know that better than we do and as long as there is evil, we’re gonna need people like you to put on the badge,” said Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin.

After the funeral followed a procession. Officers drove 12.4 miles around areas in Chetek. Two memorial funds have been created in their honor. For Emily Breidenbach, you can donate money at the Sterling Bank in Chetek. For Hunter Scheel, you can donate money at the Sterling Bank of Cameron.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
David Genrich
Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire

Latest News

Tricia LaCroix playing trivia while hanging out with one of her two nieces.
‘Trivia 53′ provides family fun this weekend contest
Wilds Instincts take in bear cubs
Wild Instincts rescues five bear cubs
Showers & ch. storms tonight into Sunday morning. Periods of rain Sunday, mixing with and...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
Caden Weinfurter takes a cut for Auburndale in their 8-3 win over Edgar.
Wausau West baseball tops East, Auburndale baseball and softball sweep Edgar