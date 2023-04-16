News and First Alert Weather App
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. He is now facing several charges.(Picayune PD)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi say an officer made a surprising discovery in a Taco Bell quesadilla during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:38 p.m. Friday in Picayune, Mississippi. Police say during the traffic stop, the passenger hid a handgun inside of a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag, WLOX reports.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a controlled substance
  • tampering with physical evidence
  • possession of weapon by felon
  • possession of paraphernalia

The driver of the vehicle was cited for disregard for a traffic device and released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

