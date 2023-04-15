World’s largest trivia event is back in Stevens Point this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The world’s largest trivia contest is back. This weekend’s festivities got a kickstart with the annual parade Friday afternoon where teams participating in the contest created floats.

Then it was time for the main event. The 53rd edition of the trivia contest dubbed “Trivia 53: The Trivia Life for Me” started without a hitch. “It just fills me up I have such joy from doing this, I enjoy watching people having a great time and they sure do,” said David Coulthurst, co-chair, UW-Stevens Point.

Trivia teams need to be prepped and ready for whatever questions come their way. The contest is run by UWSP’s 90FM. “We would not be able to do what we do without the help of students and community members alike so it’s really awesome to see everybody come together to create this massive final product,” said Mack Mcgregor, program director, 90FM.

During the course of each hour, eight questions are asked over the radio and teams have roughly two songs to answer the questions. “Only one team wins and only the top 10 get trophies, but it’s so much fun. All those other teams want to do this year after year and the weekend itself is a nice long party with your friends,” added Coulthurst.

Trivia friends, joined together all in the name of fun, and trivia.

“It’s the kind of thing you look forward to like a second holiday season. When you walk in the door, you see your old buds and it’s like you just said goodbye, but you fall right back into those old friendships,” said Coulthurst.

