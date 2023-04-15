News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau West baseball tops East, Auburndale baseball and softball sweep Edgar

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A gorgeous week of weather in Wisconsin culminated in a Friday night of spring sports action. In a battle of East vs. West in Wausau, the Warriors’ baseball squad edged the Lumberjacks. Elsewhere, Auburndale...

First, in Wausau, a Valley showdown pitted West vs. East for the second day in a row. The Warriors had another offensive explosion, plating 13 runs in the 13-3 win. Aidan Vachowiak blasted a home run as part of the win for Wausau West.

In Auburndale, the Eagles’ softball and baseball squads lined up for games against Edgar. In baseball, the Eagles used a big five-run fourth inning to thunder by Edgar, winning 8-3. In softball, the Eagles got a big first-inning home run from Erin Griesbach en route to a 5-4 win over the Wildcats to avenge a loss to Edgar from earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
David Genrich
Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire
Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash

Latest News

Trent Van Ess celebrates a third inning home run with Mason Weckler.
UWSP splits doubleheader with UW-Whitewater in home opener
Dee and Jimmy Haslam
Cleveland Browns owners now co-owners of Milwaukee Bucks
D.C. Everest Softball
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest picks up wins in three sports, Athens baseball tops Newman
Mosinee softball
Hilight Zone Podcast: It’s all in the Chemistry