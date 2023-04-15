Wausau West baseball tops East, Auburndale baseball and softball sweep Edgar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A gorgeous week of weather in Wisconsin culminated in a Friday night of spring sports action. In a battle of East vs. West in Wausau, the Warriors’ baseball squad edged the Lumberjacks. Elsewhere, Auburndale...

First, in Wausau, a Valley showdown pitted West vs. East for the second day in a row. The Warriors had another offensive explosion, plating 13 runs in the 13-3 win. Aidan Vachowiak blasted a home run as part of the win for Wausau West.

In Auburndale, the Eagles’ softball and baseball squads lined up for games against Edgar. In baseball, the Eagles used a big five-run fourth inning to thunder by Edgar, winning 8-3. In softball, the Eagles got a big first-inning home run from Erin Griesbach en route to a 5-4 win over the Wildcats to avenge a loss to Edgar from earlier in the week.

