UWSP splits doubleheader with UW-Whitewater in home opener

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - At long last, the UW-Stevens Point baseball team returned to Zimmerman Field for their first home games of the season Friday, splitting a pair of games with UW-Whitewater 10-8 and 11-10 respectively.

In game one, the Pointers used the long ball to their advantage, belting three home runs in the win. Trent Van Ess got things started with a two-run blast in the third before Anthony Tomczak got ahold of one in the fifth. Neillsville graduate Logan Matson got in on the party in the sixth with a solo shot.

Following Matson’s home run, the Pointers led 7-2. However, in the late innings, Whitewater began to trickle back into the game, cutting it as close as 7-6 in the eighth. However, the Pointers added four monster insurance runs in the eighth to go up 10-6. While the Warhawks got two runs in the ninth, Sidney Ferry eventually slammed the door shut, striking out the final batter to end the game with UWSP winning 10-8.

Game two had another heavy dose of offense, however, this time Whitewater edged out the win. The teams combined for 14 total runs in the first inning with Whitewater tallying five and UWSP grabbing nine. However, the Pointers would only score once more while the Warhawks used a big four-run seventh to steal back the lead and sneak out a win. Wausau West grad Peyton Nelson and Rhinelander grad Bradley Comer both knocked in homers in the loss.

The Pointers are now 5-5 in WIAC play and 14-9 on the season. They finish their series with Whitewater Saturday at Zimmerman Field with first pitch at 10:00 a.m.

