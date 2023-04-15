SAFER uses hovercraft boat to perform lake and river rescue missions

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a call none of us want to make, and we also don’t want to be the ones who caused it. However, when the occasion arises and you need help on a river or lake, South Area Fire and Emergency Rescue, or SAFER, is on standby.

The weather has been getting nicer and the water is looking a lot more inviting. Now, SAFER is warning people that this may not be the best time to try and get out on the water.

The SAFER hovercraft boat can work on both land and water. They can also perform ice rescue missions with the hovercraft boat as well.

If you get pulled underwater, you have more things to worry about than trying to swim back up. “There’s a lot of things under the water that you can’t see and when you combine that with swift moving water, you know, you can be swept into a submerged tree or a log or a stump or something and can get caught pretty easily and then you’re in trouble,” said SAFER Chief Evan McBain.

When SAFER gets a call they react fast, but it’s difficult to help someone when you don’t have at least a good idea of where they could be.

“Typically either they or someone else will call 911 and say there’s a person in the water that needs help. Or there’s a person stranded on a brush pile in the river that is stuck and they need help and then we have to go through the process of finding them,” added McBain.

Some rescue missions are quick and fast, but others can take hours for crews to complete.

“We try to move quickly, but we also have to do things safely. If someone is not in immediate danger, we have to make sure everything is set up and ready to go on our end so we can do it safely without endangering our people,” said McBain.

