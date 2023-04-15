Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A vehicle crash has caused both lanes on Highway 97 from Gavin Avenue to CTH-T, just north of Marshfield, to close down.

Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently working to clear the scene. It is unknown whether there are any injuries or the extent of potential damages.

The sheriff’s department is rerouting traffic. Northbound traffic will exit Hwy 97 at Galvin Avenue. Go south/right on Galvin Avenue to CTH-Y. Then turn east/left on CTH-Y to CTH-T. Then north/right on CTH-T back to Hwy 97. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

This is a developing story.

