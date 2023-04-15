News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash

(AP)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A vehicle crash has caused both lanes on Highway 97 from Gavin Avenue to CTH-T, just north of Marshfield, to close down.

Marathon County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently working to clear the scene. It is unknown whether there are any injuries or the extent of potential damages.

The sheriff’s department is rerouting traffic. Northbound traffic will exit Hwy 97 at Galvin Avenue. Go south/right on Galvin Avenue to CTH-Y. Then turn east/left on CTH-Y to CTH-T. Then north/right on CTH-T back to Hwy 97. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
David Genrich
Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles
Remington Nystrom
Former camp counselor reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire
Spring Flooding
Local waterways beginning to flood, impacting local businesses

Latest News

This is Safer's hovercraft boat.
SAFER uses hovercraft boat to perform lake and river rescue missions
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
DNR: Arcadia fire near full containment
Strep throat
Strep throat cases increasing in the country and in central Wisconsin
The sheriff says the job is demanding but a critical liason between victims and first responders
Langlade Co. Sheriff's Office in need of crucial emergency dispatchers