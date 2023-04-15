First Alert Weather Day Sunday night into Monday: Winter strikes back with snow, wind & much colder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from Sunday night into Monday as a dynamic spring storm brings rain that mixes with and changes to snow Sunday night. Heavy wet snow could impact the western half of the region into Monday morning. It will be windy with snow showers on Monday, tapering off later in the day. Roads Sunday night into Monday morning will be messy, ranging from wet/slushy to snow-covered. Following daybreak on Monday, roads should improve to being mostly wet and slippery.

Snowfall potential Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Winter Storm Watch for much of the area west of Highway 45, Sunday night through Monday afternoon or evening. (WSAW)

Summer-like weather has exited North Central Wisconsin as a cold front rolled across the region Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms will affect the area into early Sunday morning as temperatures slip back through the 50s into the 40s. Periods of rain on Sunday. It is going to be about 40 degrees colder compared to Saturday with temperatures continuing to slide back from the 40s into the 30s. Winds will be picking up later in the day and be gusty from the northwest.

Periods of rain, chance of a storm into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Rain mixing with and changing to snow Sunday evening from west to east. (WSAW)

The rain late Sunday afternoon will mix with and change to wet snow from west to east into the early to mid-evening hours. The snow will pick up in intensity Sunday night and be heavy at times overnight into Monday morning. There is going to be a narrow band of 50 to 100 miles where the snow will be the heaviest, while light to moderate snow will fall in the rest of the region to the east of I-39/Highway 51 into Monday morning.

Snow showers winding down later Monday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will persist on Monday, along with gusty winds. The winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph. Chilly with the flakes winding down during the afternoon on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Impacts from wet snow and gusty winds will be moderate to high, with scattered power outages. (WSAW)

Total snowfall will vary from west to east in the region Sunday night into Monday morning. A band of heavy snow could produce accumulations of 6-12″ with locally higher amounts west of Wausau (I-39/Highway 51). 3 to 6 inches is possible near and just east of I-39/Highway 51, with lower amounts farther east of 1 to 3″. Regardless of the amount of snow, travel conditions will range from messy to hazardous Sunday night into Monday morning with slippery, slushy, or snow-covered roads, along with reduced visibility at times due to snowfall and gusty winds. The winds will remain brisk on Monday, while roads will be mainly wet and slushy. Be prepared to allow extra time before heading off to work or school on Monday due to the snowy conditions. Scattered power outages are possible due to the gusty winds and the weight of the heavy wet snow on tree limbs and power lines.

