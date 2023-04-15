DNR: Arcadia fire near full containment

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) – The significant progress made by firefighters to contain the Arcadia Fire accelerated through Friday. A spokesperson for the DNR said that the more than 3,000-acre fire is almost fully contained.

Fort McCoy officials previously stated that the fire burning on its north border was fully contained, with a spokesperson from the DNR clarifying that the Arcadia fire was at 99%. Fort McCoy officials explained that efforts are now being put into making sure that any hotspots from the fire on the installation’s north border are identified and extinguished.

“Fort McCoy’s utmost concern is the safety of our neighbors and their property,” officials with the military installation stated. “We are very thankful for all those who are engaged in fighting the fire and supporting our local community.”

As of 4:45 p.m., DNR spokesperson Dana Fulton Porter said all road closures have been lifted and will reopen at 7 p.m. Fulton Porter said the DNR was working to clarify the containment borders.

A map released on Friday, April 14, 2023, shows how much of the fire is contained. (Dept. of Natural Resources)

DNR officials explained that the fire touched 3,092 acres, a slight decrease in the estimation of nearly 3,200 after more accurate mapping of the perimeter was completed.

After partially lifting evacuations orders late Friday morning, the rest were rescinded a couple hours later. The people who live in the affected regions are allowed to return to their homes.

Crews will be working overnight as fire activity lessens to lock down the containment lines and check for any potential hotspots. The DNR pointed out that the steep and uneven topography of the area has made it a challenge for crews to attack parts of the wildfire. The fire is burning in oak and pine, the DNR said.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

In an update earlier in the day, the agency stated the wildfire was 60% under control, a jump from the previous night, when officials estimated it was only halfway contained. They credited the overnight increase to the crews who worked in the dark to secure existing containment lines and build new ones around the fire lines.

As of Friday, three structures had been damaged by the wildfire and a shed had been totally destroyed. DNR spokesperson Mike Hillstrom said Thursday an additional 85 structures were threatened by the path of the fire and more evacuations occurred.

Fort McCoy Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, Commanding General of the 88th Readiness Division, said the cause of the large wildfire remains unknown Thursday night and that there will be an in-depth investigation. DNR reiterated Friday that the inquiry is underway but cautioned that such investigations may not be wrapped up quickly.

Baker acknowledged that the military installation was doing prescribed burns Wednesday, noting risk assessments and evaluations were done, and that this wildfire has visibility at the highest levels, including the secretary of the Army.

“As we look into it the investigation is going to play out and really see where the fire started and what was the impact and what was the role of the prescribed burns in starting that fire and making it move out,” Baker said. He noted two more air assets were coming in to help with the efforts going forward.

Baker explained that prescribed burns had been happening all week at the military installation. He said this is the height of training season, with over 2,000 soldiers coming into the base, and prescribed burns set the conditions for successful training.

A vast majority of the acres burned through were on base, Hillstrom said on Thursday. At that time, he estimated 70 acres was all that was touched off-base. By Friday morning, DNR reported that figure had risen to 109 acres. Hillstrom said resources were available for those were affected.

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

“We definitely share in their concern and definitely are wishing the best for them and we’re going to do our absolute best to get this fire contained as soon as possible and get them back in their homes,” Hillstrom said.

Peggy Zahrte and her family were among the evacuees, leaving Wednesday morning after flames went away from their home. She said her family was allowed to return home and their house is safe. But, Zahrte added, they’re keeping the car packed just in case they need to evacuate again.

“Just don’t get too obsessed with stuff because push comes to shove and last night. I grabbed the cat and the stuff that you would, my billfold and what not,” Zahrte said. “I grabbed my steel toed boots and leather gloves in case we needed to help. That was it!”

Scenes from the fire near Fort McCoy on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 (Darren Gates)

Multiple local and regional agencies have joined Army emergency responders in battling the flames, and a third Blackhawk helicopter flew in Thursday to help the other two arrived the previous day to start dumping water on the two fires that make up the Black River Complex.

A DNR Incident Management Team is leading the struggle to get the region under control. The smaller of the two blazes, outside of Necedah, is contained after burning through 87 acres of oak, jack pine and grass, firefighters reported Wednesday night. Crews remain at that scene to prevent any flare-ups from re-kindling a new wildfire.

As Blackhawk helicopters pour buckets of water on the Arcadia Fire, six heavy units and four engines work at ground-level to stop flames from spreading.

“We have heavy dozers so like bulldozers that are out there, kind of scraping dirt to create lines so the fire doesn’t burn across those,” Hillstrom added.

No injuries have been reported so far.

People living in some nearby neighborhoods were asked to leave their homes and a local community center set up as an evacuation shelter, the DNR reported. Smoke from the fire spurred a reverse 911 call in Millston, warning people to shelter in place and alerting them that an evacuation there is possible too, Hillstrom explained. No schools or businesses were reported to have closed as a result of the fires at this time.

Map of fire danger across Wisconsin (WI DNR)

The DNR update indicated the fire tore through about 2,980 acres.

“The risk is very elevated so that’s where the public can help us out,” Hillstrom said. “No outdoor fires today. You’ve got to be really cautious.”

The high risk of wildfires prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency, saying his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’ State officials urged the public to be careful with any activities that could lead to a wildfire.

On Wednesday, Fort McCoy stated it planned to conduct prescribed burns on Wednesday. It did not say if the wildfire was connected to those burns.

Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter)

Necedah Evacuation

In Necedah, Fire Chief Steve Bezemek said Thursday morning his department plans to keep resources on site to monitor for any hotspots through the day. The DNR stated that the fire started in the Township of Necedah and evacuations were underway near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Juneau County Emergency Management posted an evacuation notice, telling people to go to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. Around two dozen people were evacuated, officials said.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, those in the Necedah area were able to return to their homes, Hillstrom said.

Through Wednesday evening, two Blackhawk helicopters with the Wisconsin National Guard had been making bucket drops to slow the spread of the fire. In addition to the Blackhawk helicopters, the DNR listed the number of crews that participated in putting down the flames, including eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine and marsh master, and one correctional camp crew. Fire crews from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia, and Tomah are also working to put out the fire, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service.

Large wildfire reported in Juneau Co. near the community of Necedah. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Twitter)

The Salvation Army was working with residents who need a place to stay temporarily find hotel rooms. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin dispatched a team to the area with water, comfort items and shelter resources, if needed. Red Cross officials said the organization will staff and supply a reception center in the town, which it noted has a population of 931 people.

Fire in Necedah Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Michael King)

