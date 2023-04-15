News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Crews extinguish wildfire on South Post Fort McCoy, officials report

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wildfire that started Friday on Fort McCoy has been extinguished, military officials confirmed in an update.

Fort McCoy officials stated that this fire is not related to the one that was burning on Fort McCoy’s north border, which they said earlier was nearly contained.

The updated alert from the military installation indicated that the fire started on South Post Fort McCoy, north of I-90 and near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cinder Drive/Hazel Avenue. Military officials detailed that the area will be monitored overnight for any potential flare ups.

Officials stated that there were no prescribed burns performed in the area. The cause of the fire was not indicated.

Crews from Fort McCoy, Sparta and DNR mutual aid fire suppression resources all responded to fight the fire.

Fort McCoy Major General Matthew Baker said during a news conference Thursday that the Arcadia fire had prompted the military installation to make changes with its training this weekend, as 2,000 soldiers were coming in, including moving its training to the South Post. Baker said that Fort McCoy had a mandate for no pyrotechnics and no live ammo due to the first fire. An Army spokesperson confirmed that there was training happening on Friday and that there were no evacuations for the Friday fire.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rothschild condo is total loss following early morning fire
Rothschild condominium total loss following fire, cause under investigation
David Genrich
Athens man accused of cutting brakes lines 3x on alleged victim’s vehicles
Hwy 97 closed at Staadt Avenue north of Marshfield due to vehicle crash
Damage from a wildfire outside Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin 4/13/23.
Area fire departments head to Fort McCoy to assist in massive wildfire
From warm with storms later Saturday to rain mixing with snow Sunday afternoon and night.
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms and snow possible this weekend

Latest News

Caden Weinfurter takes a cut for Auburndale in their 8-3 win over Edgar.
Wausau West baseball tops East, Auburndale baseball and softball sweep Edgar
High School Sports 4-14-23
High School Sports- 4-14-23
53rd Annual UWSP trivia contest
World’s largest trivia event is back in Stevens Point this weekend
53rd Annual UWSP trivia contest
53rd Annual UWSP trivia contest
Resident reacts to Fort McCoy wildfire.
Residents look for answers after Fort McCoy wildfire