Crews extinguish wildfire on South Post Fort McCoy, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wildfire that started Friday on Fort McCoy has been extinguished, military officials confirmed in an update.

Fort McCoy officials stated that this fire is not related to the one that was burning on Fort McCoy’s north border, which they said earlier was nearly contained.

The updated alert from the military installation indicated that the fire started on South Post Fort McCoy, north of I-90 and near the intersection of Highway 16 and Cinder Drive/Hazel Avenue. Military officials detailed that the area will be monitored overnight for any potential flare ups.

Officials stated that there were no prescribed burns performed in the area. The cause of the fire was not indicated.

Crews from Fort McCoy, Sparta and DNR mutual aid fire suppression resources all responded to fight the fire.

Fort McCoy Major General Matthew Baker said during a news conference Thursday that the Arcadia fire had prompted the military installation to make changes with its training this weekend, as 2,000 soldiers were coming in, including moving its training to the South Post. Baker said that Fort McCoy had a mandate for no pyrotechnics and no live ammo due to the first fire. An Army spokesperson confirmed that there was training happening on Friday and that there were no evacuations for the Friday fire.

