WATCH LIVE: Funerals for fallen officers Saturday in Cameron

Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police...
Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department died in the line of duty.(n/a)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) -The funerals for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel are being held together in Cameron on Saturday, April 15.

WEAU will be live streaming the funeral. You can watch it live on 13.1 and online by clicking here starting at 1 p.m. We will also stream it live to our WEAU Facebook page.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Cameron High School, located at 750 South First St. in Cameron.

The Sheriff says the Funeral Service will occur at 1:00 p.m., with police honors to be conducted following the ceremony outside of the school. The procession will commence after police honors from the Cameron High School and the route is to be determined. Any public wishing to attend the visitation and/or funeral should park at the Cameron Elementary School and will be bussed back and forth to the High School. Limited parking will be available on Village streets.

A memorial fund has also been set up for the two officers. You can donate at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All monetary donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 54728.

All monetary donations for Officer Hunter Scheel can be sent to Community Bank of Cameron. That information is below.

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822

