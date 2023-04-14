News and First Alert Weather App
Strep throat cases increasing in the country and in central Wisconsin

The supply of omoxycillin used to treat strep is increasing at local pharmacies
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strep throat cases in the state and country are on the rise. The CDC is reporting an increase in pediatric Group-A streptococcus in children, but kids aren’t the only ones being infected.

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can cause a sore, scratchy throat. The Marshfield Clinic said strep throat is pretty common in children. However, the difference this season is they’re seeing more adults infected with it.

“Typically it’s spread from close contact with someone that has it,” said Leah Meidl, family nurse practitioner for the Marshfield Clinic.

A map from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at the University of Madison shows strep throat cases increasing dramatically between August 2021 and April 2023.

“We have definitely seen quite a bit of strep throat in recent weeks, probably the past month to two months,” said Meidl. “Just a lot more cases than typically and a lot of adults with it that had never before had strep throat.”

But the cause of the increase in adult strep throat cases is unknown.

Meidl added that some ways to prevent strep throat are eating healthy, staying hydrated, and getting plenty of rest.

”Washing your hands well, especially before eating because that’s where those germs are going to get into your mouth and into your throat,” said Meidl.

The increase in strep throat cases comes as the nation is experiencing a shortage of amoxicillin, the antibiotic used to treat strep. Luckily, a Marshfield Clinic pharmacist said the shortage has improved in our area and the antibiotic should be available at local pharmacies.

